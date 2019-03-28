|
|
Mr. Eugene Roberts entered into rest on Thursday March 21, 2019. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Mt. Tabor AME Church, Keysville. Interment will follow at the church cemetery. Survivors are a son, Eugene Roberts Jr. and daughter, Deane Roberts; brothers, Joe (Delene) Roberts, Melvin Roberts, Gregory Randall, Vincent Roberts, Joe Roberts; sisters, Dianne Johnson, Elaine Passmore, JoAnn (Kirk) Garvin, Denise (Roy) Sutton, Towanda (Carlos) Brinson; a special friend, Peggy A. Williams; a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives.
Williams Funeral Home, 2945 Old Tobacco Road, Hephzibah, GA
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 28, 2019