Eugene Robinson Jr.
1965 - 2020
Eugene Robinson, Jr.
Sardis, GA—Mr. Eugene Robinson, Jr., age 55, of Sardis, GA, entered into eternal rest on July 23, 2020. Funeral Service will be held Saturday, August 1, 2020, 11:00 a.m at Metropolitan Missionary Baptist Church, 718 Perry Street, Waynesboro, GA. Interment will be in the Lovett Hill Church Cemetery, 893 Johnson Grove Road, Sylvania, GA.
Visitation for the immediate family will be held Friday, July 31, 2020 from 12:30-2:30 p.m and the public viewing will be held from 4:00-6:00 p.m. at Phinazee and Son Funeral Home, 404 West 8th Street, Waynesboro, GA. His loving and devoted family will cherish his memories.
His loving and devoted family will cherish his memories.
The Augusta Chronicle - 7/31/2020

