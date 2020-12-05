1/1
Eugene Scott Sawyer
1936 - 2020
Eugene Scott Sawyer
North Augusta, SC—Eugene ScottSawyer of North Augusta, SC, went to be withhisLord and Savior Jesus Christ,on November 25, 2020.Remembered for his faithful service, generous giving, and cheerful hospitality, he demonstrated the love of Christ to all who had the privilege of knowing him. His life verse was John 3:16,"For God so loved the world, thathe gavehis only begotten Son, that whosoever believes in him should not perish, but have everlasting life."
His funeral service will be held in the Rowland-Ford Funeral Home Chapel at 1:00 PM on Sunday, December 13, 2020. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will be at the Sunset Memorial Gardens onthe Aiken/Augusta Highway. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Aiken SPCA, 199 Willow Run Rd, Aiken, SC 29801; or to GNN Radio, P.O. Box 510, Appling, GA 30802.
The Augusta Chronicle - 12/6/2020



