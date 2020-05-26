|
|
Eugene Simpkins
Augusta, GA. —Mr. Eugene Simpkins entered into rest on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. A private graveside service will be held at Walker Memorial Park. Eugene leaves a wife, Ashley Jackson Simpkins; mother, Stacey (D'Wayne) Rawls; one sister, Sheri (Alvin) Curry; two brothers, Vaughan (Lakeisha) Simpkins and Jeremy (Latasha) Singleton; grandmother, Shirley Simpkins; grandfather, Isaiah Simpkins; nine nieces; five nephews; an abundance of aunts, uncles, and cousins. Viewing will be held on today from 12-6 pm at the funeral home. Williams Funeral Home, 1765 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Augusta.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 27, 2020