Eugene Simpkins
Viewing
Wednesday, May 27, 2020
12:00 PM - 6:00 PM
More Obituaries for Eugene Simpkins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eugene Simpkins

Eugene Simpkins Obituary
Eugene Simpkins
Augusta, GA. —Mr. Eugene Simpkins entered into rest on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. A private graveside service will be held at Walker Memorial Park. Eugene leaves a wife, Ashley Jackson Simpkins; mother, Stacey (D'Wayne) Rawls; one sister, Sheri (Alvin) Curry; two brothers, Vaughan (Lakeisha) Simpkins and Jeremy (Latasha) Singleton; grandmother, Shirley Simpkins; grandfather, Isaiah Simpkins; nine nieces; five nephews; an abundance of aunts, uncles, and cousins. Viewing will be held on today from 12-6 pm at the funeral home. Williams Funeral Home, 1765 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Augusta.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 27, 2020
