Eugene T. Kirkland July 29, 1940 - February 20, 2020
Augusta, GA—It is with great sorrow to announce the passing of Eugene T. Kirkland at his residence in Augusta, GA. We are following his wishes to donate his body to Medical Science in hope to further help others.
He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Jesse and Jane Kirkland, brothers, Jake Kirkland, Ben Kirkland, sister, Janie Butler and daughter, Penny Cook.
He is survived by his wife Linda Ann Kirkland; his children, Duane (Debbie) Tucker, Steven Tucker, Stephanie Cartin, Tammy Rayburn, and Angie Cederoth; brothers and sisters, Bill (Teresa) Kirkland, Frank Kirkland, Neil (Bill) Beasley, Martha (Jerry) Register, Pearl Burch, and Lena Wood, many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews and nieces.
We will be honoring him with a Celebration of Life on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at 2:00 p.m., at 2202 Travis Road, Augusta, GA. 30906.
"A life so fully lived who gave so any wonderful memories"
The Augusta Chronicle - February 21, 2020
