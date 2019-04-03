|
|
Mr. Eugene Talmadge Chalker, age 86 of Gibson, died Monday, April 1, 2019 at his residence.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 P.M. Thursday, April 4, 2019 in the Bethel United Methodist Church with the Rev. Mira Barrett officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Pallbearers will be nephews: James Norris, G.T. Norris, Robert Chalker, Zach Chalker, Josh McNair, Troy Hadden & Wendel Chalker. Honorary pallbearers will be Clifford Chancey, Benjamin Chancey, Ethan Chancey, Cliff Chancey, Vernon Perry, McKenzie Perry, Coty Faglier & Kevin Woods.
A native of Glascock County, Talmadge was the seventh son of ten children to the late Aytch and Dillie Peebles Chalker. He was a 1950 graduate of Glascock County High School and retired after serving 34 years as an engineer with the Department of Transportation.
He was preceded in death by his parents, 6 brothers and 3 sisters, and is survived by his loving wife of 54 years Mary Chalker, of Gibson, daughter; Stacey Ellen Chalker, of North Augusta, like a daughter; Kylee Woods of Gibson, God daughter; Laura Ann Aronson, of Madison, AL, many nieces, nephews and friends.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. Wednesday, April 3, at the funeral home.
Those desiring in lieu of flowers, please make memorials to the Glascock County Concerned Citizens for Cancer, c/o Gwyn Couch, 412 Logue Ave. Gibson, GA 30810 or Bethel United Methodist Cemetery Fund, c/o David Usry 4154 Bethel Church Rd. Gibson, GA 30819.
You may sign the family's personal guestbook online at www.taylorfhgibson.com.
Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Care of Gibson is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 3, 2019