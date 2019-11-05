|
Eugene "Tee" W. Cook
Augusta, GA—Eugene "Tee" W. Cook, 94, husband of the late Marianna Walter Cook, entered into rest Monday, November 4, 2019, at home.
Graveside services will be held Thursday, November 7, 2019, at 3:00 PM from Hillcrest Memorial Park, with Gene Hollins officiating.
Family and friends are asked to assemble at the graveside.
Tee, son of the late Addie Hett Cook and William H. Cook was a native of Richmond County and attended Bayvale School and Richmond Academy. He retired as a supervisor from Georgia Iron Works and was a member of Mize Memorial United Methodist Church.
Tee, who was called T-90 by friends and family, was a World War II veteran who served in the United States Navy. He received six battle stars, primarily for the battle of Leyte, Phillipines. He served as a motor machinist and anti-aircraft gunner.
He was a lifelong outdoorsman who loved to fish and hunt with his family and friends. "T-Daddy" was a devoted family man who inspired others to always have the next adventure planned and to make every day count.
Tee was preceded in death by his brothers, William H. Cook, III, Andrew "Buck" Cook, Sam P. Cook, and James "Honey" Cook; his sisters, Dorothy C. Whiteley, Janie C. Hankinson, and Mildred C. Hollins; and his friend, Lois Jones.
He is survived by his daughter, Teena Adams (Bryan), of Augusta; his granddaughters, Wendy Brown (Ryan), and Robin Smith (Paul); his great grandchildren, Henry and Harrison Brown, and Parker and Marianna Smith; his special friend, Lee Ellen Carroll, numerous nieces and nephews; and a great number of friends.
If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to Children's Hospital of Georgia, Augusta University Health, 1446 Harper Street, Augusta, GA 30912.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, November 6, from 6:00 until 8:00 PM at the funeral home.
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors, 2502 Richmond Hill Road, Augusta, GA, 30906.
