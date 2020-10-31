Eugene William Gerlach, Sr.
Thomson, Georgia—Thomson, GA – Mr. Eugene William Gerlach, Sr., 89, of Edmunds Rd., Thomson, GA entered into rest on Thursday, October 30, 2020 at his home. At his side was his wife, Mary Ruth Edmunds Gerlach, to whom he was married for 67 years, his children were also present.
Mr. Gerlach was born on February 15, 1931 in Atlanta, Georgia. He grew up and was educated in the Atlanta area and was taught the trade of electrician by his father who was an electrical contractor.
After serving two years in the Army, during the Korean Conflict, he returned to Atlanta to work at Lockheed, then went back to electrical contracting with his two brothers.
In 1968, Gene and Ruth moved with their five children to Thomson to be near Ruth's parents, whom he dearly loved. He also moved his electrical business to Thomson. He later became the electrical/building inspector for Thomson-McDuffie County. He served there seven years then retiring to run his cattle farm. Mr. Gerlach was a former member of Pine Grove Baptist Church and later Fort Creek Baptist Church.
Surviviors include his wife, Ruth, a sister, Gail Garrett (Billy), four sons, Gene Jr. (Julie), David (Kathy), Larry (Sally), and Glenn. His only daughter is Susan Pilgrim (Ronnie). There are nine grandchildren, Geoffrey (Chasie), Allison, Beth, Chris (Ali), Ryan (Taylor), Sara, Doug, Amanda (Steve), and Dustin (Lindsey). He also has five great-grandchildren, Ella, Eli, Edith, Payton and Preston. He also has many nieces and nephews. He was called "Grandad" by all his family.
The graveside service will be Monday, November 2, 2020 at 11 a.m. in Savannah Valley Memorial Gardens with Rev. Jim Martin officiating.
We would like to thank Claire Russell and Family Care Group for going above and beyond caring for Gene and being there for all us. They all brought us such comfort and support day and night. We would also like to thank Regency Hospice for supplying all that we needed for Gene's care and for their daily caring support. We will always be grateful.
Due to Covid-19 there will be no inside visitation. If you wish you may visit with the family one half hour prior to the service.
Beggs Funeral Home, Thomson, Georgia is honored to serve the family of Eugene Gerlach.
