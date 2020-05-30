Eugene Wolfe Sr.
Augusta, GA— Entered into rest on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at his residence. Mr. Eugene "Woody" Sanford Wolfe Sr. He is the loving husband of the late Laurie Milligan Wolfe and father of the late JoAnna Wolfe. He is survived by his son: Eugene S. Wolfe Jr. The family would like to thank Doug Hill for his friendship and care of Woody.
Woody was a native and lifelong resident of Augusta. He is a veteran of the U.S. Army Air Corps. He retired from the family business, Wolfe Printing, having spent most of his life working there. Woody grew up around baseball in Augusta since his father owned the Augusta Wolves Baseball Team. Woody told many colorful stories about baseball and Ty Cobb. He was a member of St. John United Methodist Church and AMBUCS.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, June 1, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in Walker Family Cemetery with Fr. Mike Ingram officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to Walker Family Cemetery Fund: c/o Russell Shearer, 2302 Canebrake Ct. Augusta, GA 30907
The Augusta Chronicle - Sunday 5/31/2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from May 30 to May 31, 2020.