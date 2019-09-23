Home

Beggs Funeral Home
799 Cobbham Road NE
Thomson, GA 30824
(706) 595-4100
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Beggs Funeral Home
799 Cobbham Road NE
Thomson, GA 30824
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
3:00 PM
Beggs Funeral Home
799 Cobbham Road NE
Thomson, GA 30824
Eugenia Taylor


1934 - 2019
Eugenia Taylor Obituary
Eugenia Taylor
Norwood, GA—Mrs. Eugenia Lester Taylor, 84, of Norwood, Ga entered into rest September 22, 2019.
Mrs. Taylor was born in Newton County, GA to the late Benjamin Lester and the late Lena Chapman Lester. She was a homemaker, worked part time at H&R Block and was the secretary for the City of Norwood for several years. Before her illness, Mrs. Taylor was a faithful and devoted member of Norwood Baptist Church. She was also a member of the Cleopatra Chapter of the Order of the Eastern Star. Mrs. Taylor was predeceased by her husband Lennie Taylor.
Survivors include her sons, Henry Lee Taylor (Cynthia) of Thomson, Lester Taylor (Anjelica), Richard Taylor (Colleen) all of Dearing, and Randy Taylor of Thomson; 7 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held 3 o'clock, Wednesday, September 25, 2019 in the chapel of Beggs Funeral Home with Rev. John Jenkins and Rev. Tommy Harwell officiating. Interment will follow at Savannah Valley Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m., Tuesday at the funeral home or friends may call at the residence of Henry Lee and Cynthia Taylor, 590 Brentwood Drive, Thomson, GA.
Beggs Funeral Home, 799 Cobbham Rd., Thomson, Georgia is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Eugenia Taylor.
The Augusta Chronicle - 09/24/2019

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Sept. 24, 2019
