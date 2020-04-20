Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Eugenia Walden
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eugenia Walden

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eugenia Walden Obituary
Eugenia Walden
Bartow, Georgia—Eugenia B. Walden, age 89, of Alford Road, Bartow, died Sunday afternoon April 19, 2020 at her residence.
Private graveside services will be held for the family Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at Bartow City Cemetery with Rev. Paul Harris, Randi Beckworth, and Thom Henson officiating. Pallbearers will be Thom Henson, Hank Josey, David Beranek, Daniel McCall, Jimmy Polan and Danny Beckworth.
Eugenia was born in Bartow to the late Roger G. Bedingfield and Irene Brett. She was retired from the postal service and attended Bartow Baptist Church where she served as a Sunday school teacher for the senior adult class, choir member, was active in women's missions and was a member of the Bartow Community Club.
Mrs. Walden is preceded in death by her parents, first husband, Lewis Alford, step-daughter, Toni Walden, four sisters. She is survived by her husband, Joe P. Walden, Jr., daughters, Regina & Mel Henson, Wanda & Wes Gordy, Brenda & Hollan Josey, Libby Alford, adopted daughter, Terri Howell, step-sons, Tommy & Lisa Walden, Tracy & Robbie Walden, sister, Annette B. Ford, grandchildren, Randi (Danny) Beckworth, Thom (Perry) Henson, Trina (David) Beranek, Tara (Jimmy) Polan, Hank Josey, April (Daniel) McCall, Trooper Williams, Ashley (Michael) Thacker, Leslie Riddle, great-grandchildren, Emilie Wilcher, Taylor Polan, Michael & Lillie Henson, Hannah & Ben Beranek, Olivia Josey, Ethan, Danielle, & Noah McCall, Mason, Keegin, & Kennedy Thacker, Dannon Riddle, and loving caregivers, Loretta Thomas and Gwen Thompson
The family will gather at Bartow Baptist Church in Bartow, Georgia.
You may sign the family's personal guestbook online at www.taylorfhlouisville.com
Taylor Funeral Home and Cremation Care of Louisville is in charge of arrangements.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits

logo

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eugenia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -