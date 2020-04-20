|
Eugenia Walden
Bartow, Georgia—Eugenia B. Walden, age 89, of Alford Road, Bartow, died Sunday afternoon April 19, 2020 at her residence.
Private graveside services will be held for the family Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at Bartow City Cemetery with Rev. Paul Harris, Randi Beckworth, and Thom Henson officiating. Pallbearers will be Thom Henson, Hank Josey, David Beranek, Daniel McCall, Jimmy Polan and Danny Beckworth.
Eugenia was born in Bartow to the late Roger G. Bedingfield and Irene Brett. She was retired from the postal service and attended Bartow Baptist Church where she served as a Sunday school teacher for the senior adult class, choir member, was active in women's missions and was a member of the Bartow Community Club.
Mrs. Walden is preceded in death by her parents, first husband, Lewis Alford, step-daughter, Toni Walden, four sisters. She is survived by her husband, Joe P. Walden, Jr., daughters, Regina & Mel Henson, Wanda & Wes Gordy, Brenda & Hollan Josey, Libby Alford, adopted daughter, Terri Howell, step-sons, Tommy & Lisa Walden, Tracy & Robbie Walden, sister, Annette B. Ford, grandchildren, Randi (Danny) Beckworth, Thom (Perry) Henson, Trina (David) Beranek, Tara (Jimmy) Polan, Hank Josey, April (Daniel) McCall, Trooper Williams, Ashley (Michael) Thacker, Leslie Riddle, great-grandchildren, Emilie Wilcher, Taylor Polan, Michael & Lillie Henson, Hannah & Ben Beranek, Olivia Josey, Ethan, Danielle, & Noah McCall, Mason, Keegin, & Kennedy Thacker, Dannon Riddle, and loving caregivers, Loretta Thomas and Gwen Thompson
The family will gather at Bartow Baptist Church in Bartow, Georgia.
