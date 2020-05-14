Home

Thomson Funeral System
505 Gordon St
Thomson, GA 30824
(706) 595-3110
Viewing
Friday, May 8, 2020
12:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Thomson Funeral System
505 Gordon St
Thomson, GA 30824
View Map
Viewing
Saturday, May 9, 2020
9:00 AM - 9:30 AM
Thomson Funeral System
505 Gordon St
Thomson, GA 30824
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, May 16, 2020
11:00 AM
Mount Aldred CME Church Cemetery
Warren County, GA
View Map
Resources
Eula Pearl Pearson


1927 - 2020
Eula Pearl Pearson Obituary
Mrs. Eula Pearl Pearson
Odenton, MD—Mrs. Eula Pearl Pearson, 92, of Odenton, MD, a resident of Kris-Leigh Assisted Living Center, Gambrills, MD, a native of McDuffie County, GA passed away on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. The Graveside Service in her honor will be held on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the Mount Aldred CME Church Cemetery in Warren County, GA with the Rev. Dr. Paul Gardner, Jr. officiating. The initial viewing will be held on Friday, May 15, 2020 from 12-7 p.m. resuming on Saturday, May 16, 2020 from 9-9:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Survivors: 2 daughters, Betty Johnson-Crooms and Vadne Graves; 4 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; a special niece, LaQuana Pearson; a host of other nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. THOMSON FUNERAL SYSTEM is abiding by the Governor's Executive Orders and Guidelines during this COVID 19 Pandemic.
The Augusta Chronicle - 05/15/2020

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 15, 2020
