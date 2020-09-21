Eulala Watson Stephens Weddle
Martinez, GA—Eulala Watson Stephens Weddle, age 88, entered into rest September 19, 2020. Eula was preceded in death by her parents, LaVada Townsend Watson and John Watson; and her siblings, Thomas, Edward, and John Watson, and Clara Smith.
Eula is survived by her son, Larry Stephens; daughter and son-in-law, Barbara Adkins and Dr. Jeff Adkins; three granddaughters, Natalie Horseman, Rebecca Adkins (fiancé, Logan Bartholomew), and Katie Sheldon (Zac); two great grandchildren, Henry and Ella Sheldon; and several nieces and nephews.
Eula was a native of Johnson County, Georgia and graduated from Kite High School in 1948. She married Ray Stephens (deceased) and moved to the Augusta area. She worked and retired as a civilian from Ft. Gordon after 22 years.
In 1979 she married Sheldon Weddle (deceased) and lived in the Martinez area until her death.
Being a determined lady, Eula attended Augusta College and graduated in 1992 at the age of 60 with a Bachelor of Business Administration. She then worked as a substitute teacher at Evans High School and the Augusta Alternative School, H&R Block, and as a real estate agent.
Eula loved her Lord and was a member of West Acres Baptist Church. Because of declining health, she greatly missed being able to attend church in person.
The family would like to thank Eula's caregivers, Vera Collins, Patricia Kelly, Elnora Dixon, and Angie Johnson for the care and attention shown to Eula.
A celebration of Eula's life will take place at 2:00 P.M. Thursday, September 24, 2020 in the Chapel of Platt's Belair Road. Pastor Larry Harmon will officiate. Entombment will follow in Bellevue Memorial Gardens. The pallbearers will be members of West Acres Baptist Church. The family is requesting that facial coverings be worn and that social distancing guidelines be respected.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at Platt's.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to West Acres Baptist Church, 555 Gibbs Road, Evans, Georgia 30809; or to the charity of one's choice
The Augusta Chronicle - 09/22/2020