|
|
Ms. Eustacie "Stacie" Berry
Augusta, GA—Ms. Eustacie "Stacie" Berry entered into rest Tuesday, February 18, 2020. Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. from Good Hope Missionary Baptist Church, 710 East Cedar Street, Reverend Johnny R. Hatney, pastor. The remains will lie in state at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the hour of service.
W. H. Mays Mortuary, 1221 James Brown Boulevard, Augusta, GA 30901 (706)722-6401.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 22, 2020