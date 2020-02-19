Home

W.H. Mays Mortuary
1221 James Brown Blvd.
Augusta, GA 30901
706-722-6401
Lying in State
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Good Hope Missionary Baptist Church
710 East Cedar Street
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
11:00 AM
Good Hope Missionary Baptist Church
710 East Cedar Street
More Obituaries for Eustacie Berry
Eustacie "Stacie" Berry

Eustacie "Stacie" Berry Obituary
Ms. Eustacie "Stacie" Berry
Augusta, GA—Ms. Eustacie "Stacie" Berry entered into rest Tuesday, February 18, 2020. Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. from Good Hope Missionary Baptist Church, 710 East Cedar Street, Reverend Johnny R. Hatney, pastor. The remains will lie in state at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the hour of service.
W. H. Mays Mortuary, 1221 James Brown Boulevard, Augusta, GA 30901 (706)722-6401.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 22, 2020
