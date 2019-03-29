|
|
Eva Beasley Little Patterson, age 60, entered peace on March 25, 2019. Eva was born to Christine and the Late Henry Beasley in Fort Rucker, AL on February 1, 1959.
Eva was baptized at a young age at Macedonia Baptist Church on Laney Walker Blvd under the leadership of the Late Rev J. S. Wright. Eva is a graduate of Lucy Craft Laney High School where she was a member of Lucy Craft Laney Marching Band. Eva attended Augusta College before entering the United States Army. She was a member and serviced at Ebenezer Rock Church.
Homegoing Service is scheduled for Saturday, March 30, 2019 beginning at 1:00pm at Ebenezer Rock Church, 4510 Old Waynesboro Road, Hephzibah, GA. 30815. Bishop Angelo Hatcher will officiate the celebration of life ceremony.
The Repast will be held at Ebenezer Rock Church after the Homegoing celebration.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 29, 2019