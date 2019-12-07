Home

Poteet Funeral Home - South Chapel
3465 Peach Orchard Road
Augusta, GA 30906
(706) 798-8886
Memorial service
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
6:00 PM
Poteet Funeral Home - South Chapel
3465 Peach Orchard Road
Augusta, GA 30906
Visitation
Following Services
Eva Diane Brown


1955 - 2019
Eva Diane Brown Obituary
Eva Diane Brown
Augusta, Georgia—Eva Diane Brown, 64 from Augusta, Georgia passed away in her home on Tuesday December 3, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Eva Lockamy and Bob Lockamy. She is survived by her son Henry Bishop, Jr and his wife Meghan; three grandchildren Carson, Henry III and Elizabeth; three brothers Danny Lowe, Robert Lockamy and Tommy Lockamy. Also numerous nieces, cousins and one nephew that loved her.
A Memorial Service will be held at Poteet Funeral Home ,3465 Peach Orchard Rd Augusta, Georgia 30906 6 PM Tuesday December 10, 2019 .The family will recieve friends immediatley following the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests to give donations to the Lydia Project in memory of Eva Diane Brown. The Lydia Project is a local non-profit that helps women with cancer. Donation website is www.thelydiaproject.org
The Augusta Chronicle - 12/8/19

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Dec. 8, 2019
