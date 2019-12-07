|
Eva Diane Brown
Augusta, Georgia—Eva Diane Brown, 64 from Augusta, Georgia passed away in her home on Tuesday December 3, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Eva Lockamy and Bob Lockamy. She is survived by her son Henry Bishop, Jr and his wife Meghan; three grandchildren Carson, Henry III and Elizabeth; three brothers Danny Lowe, Robert Lockamy and Tommy Lockamy. Also numerous nieces, cousins and one nephew that loved her.
A Memorial Service will be held at Poteet Funeral Home ,3465 Peach Orchard Rd Augusta, Georgia 30906 6 PM Tuesday December 10, 2019 .The family will recieve friends immediatley following the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests to give donations to the Lydia Project in memory of Eva Diane Brown. The Lydia Project is a local non-profit that helps women with cancer. Donation website is www.thelydiaproject.org
