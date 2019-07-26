|
|
Eva Madeline Elrod, 92, entered into rest on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at University Hospital.
Her funeral service will be held at 1:30 PM on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at Grace United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends at the church 30 minutes prior to the service. Interment will be in Glasgow Municipal Cemetery in Glasgow, KY on Tuesday, July 30, 2019.
For her full obituary and to sign the online register, please visit www.rowlandfordfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on July 26, 2019