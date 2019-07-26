Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Eva Elrod
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eva Madeline Elrod


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eva Madeline Elrod Obituary
Eva Madeline Elrod, 92, entered into rest on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at University Hospital.

Her funeral service will be held at 1:30 PM on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at Grace United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends at the church 30 minutes prior to the service. Interment will be in Glasgow Municipal Cemetery in Glasgow, KY on Tuesday, July 30, 2019.

For her full obituary and to sign the online register, please visit www.rowlandfordfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on July 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eva's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.