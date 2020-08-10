EvaSue Johnson Padgett
Augusta, GA—Entered into rest on Sunday, August 9, 2020 at Morningside of Evans, Mrs. EvaSue Johnson Padgett, 92, beloved wife of the late Mr. Thomas Vaughn Padgett, Jr.
Mrs. Padgett was born in Augusta, GA on November 29, 1927 to the late George T Johnson and Eva Johnson. She graduated Tubman School and Augusta Junior College. She was a member of Phi Beta Kappa. She then worked before becoming a devoted housewife and mother to her two children. She was a lifelong member of The Hill Baptist Church in Augusta where she served for many years in various roles including leading the Nursery and Children's Departments. She faithfully served her church her entire life. She later took care of her grandchildren during the summer months and one of her great-granddaughters for the first two years of her life. She devoted her life to serving her loving heavenly Father and her family. When not serving others, she loved spending time outdoors and had a love for taking care of her plants and keeping a well-manicured yard. She loved watching the Georgia Bulldogs and the Atlanta Braves with her family. Her family was her greatest accomplishment in life especially being happily married for 53 years to her loving husband.
Family members include her daughter, Susan Padgett Keen (Tim) of Grovetown, GA; daughter-in-law, Sarah R. Graves (Richard III) of Roswell, GA; grandchildren, Jason Ryan Kinsey (Chasity) of Yulee, FL, Olivia Michelle McKerley (Kevin) of Grovetown, GA; Richard A. Graves IV, William Parke Graves; great-grandchildren, Ellie & Lucy McKerley of Grovetown, GA, Willow & Zeke Kinsey of Yulee, FL; brother-in-law, Sullie Starnes of Augusta, GA; and a host of nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, she is preceded in death by her son, Thomas Vaughn Padgett III, and siblings, Georgia Stewart, Dr. Julius T. Johnson, Mary Elizabeth Starnes, and Carey T. Johnson.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, August 13, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd. Augusta, GA 30907 with Pastor Bryan Cockrell officiating. Visitation will be held at 10:00AM prior to the service. The family asks that you respect their wishes of wearing masks and maintaining social distancing. Pallbearers will be Ed Stalnaker, Chris Jackson, George Stewart, Russell Keen, and Skip Ward. Private interment will follow at Westover Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Children's Activity Center at The Sanctuary of Augusta 4584 Cox Rd. Evans, GA 30809.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff at Morningside of Evans, Encompass Hospice, and All Ways Caring HomeCare for providing wonderful care in her last days.
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits