Eve Perdue
Evans, GA—Eve Willie Perdue went home on Friday July 10, 2020 and entered her heavenly home to rejoice with her family and friends.
Graveside visitation will be Tuesday July 14, 2020 at 10:30AM with service following at 11:00AM in the Louisville City Cemetery. Dress very casual.
Born and raised in Louisville GA to Dewitt and Hattie Mae Willie on March 29, 1932. Spending most of her adult life in Augusta raising her children and entertaining the Veterans at the VA Lynwood in the 60's. Her beautiful voice filled many of the Augusta Lounges in the 70's and 80's performing as Eve Storm. She will also be remembered for her great love of all animals.
Eve is preceded in death by her parents, her precious son Chris Perdue, long time companion Marvin Griffin, father of her children Lester Perdue, siblings Wm and Ennis Willie, and Ann Barfield. She is survived by her Daughter Cathy (Greg) Hawkins, Daughter-in-law Gail M. Perdue, Brother John L. Willie, Grandchildren Dana (Shade) Preston, Shane (Ashley) Hawkins, Shannon Smith, Mike (Kim) O'Brien, 14 Great-Grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
In Lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be made to The Augusta Humane Society or Old Fella Animal Rescue in Waynesboro.
Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Care of Louisville is in charge of arrangements.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
14
Visitation
10:30 - 11:00 AM
Louisville City Cemetery
JUL
14
Service
11:00 AM
Louisville City Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Taylor Funeral Home
401 West 8th St.
Louisville, GA 30434
478-625-7761
