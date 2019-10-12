Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hatcher Funeral Home
3464 Jefferson Davis Hwy
Graniteville, SC 29829
803-593-8778
Resources
More Obituaries for Evelyn Counts
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Evelyn Bragg Counts

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Evelyn Bragg Counts Obituary
Evelyn Bragg Counts
North Augusta, SC—Mrs. Evelyn Bragg Counts, 77, wife of the late Mr. Emory L. Counts, of North Augusta, SC, entered into rest on Wednesday, October 9, 2019. Along with her husband, she was preceded in death by a son, D. Randall Counts.
Mrs. Counts was born in Millen, Ga to the late Paul David Bragg and Eunice Alliston. She was a homemaker and a member of Victory Baptist Church, North Augusta, SC.
Surviving are her children: Michael Counts, of New Ellenton, SC, William Counts (Lynn), of North Augusta, SC, Elaine Counts Tibbit, of Beech Island, SC, Margaret Campos, of Beech Island, SC and Anne Boutwell (Kenny), of North Augusta; her brother-in-law, Lavaughn Counts (Elease), of Warrenville, SC; six grandchildren: Jonathan Counts(Toni), Jordan Counts, Alicia Counts, Josh Campos (Ashley), Christy Boutwell, and Lauren Boutwell and six great-grandchildren: Jo Jo Counts, Levi Campos, Paisley Campos, Alan Boutwell, Brayden Boutwell, and Harley Boutwell.
A service celebrating Mrs. Evelyn's life will be Monday at 2 o'clock in the Hatcher Funeral Home chapel with Rev. Randy Goff officiating. Interment will follow in Pineview Memorial Gardens, North Augusta, SC. Pallbearers will be Jonathan Counts, Jordan Counts, Josh Campos, Alan Smith, David Smith, and Anthony Benson.
Friends may call at the home of Anne and Kenny Boutwell, 339 Birch Street, North Augusta, SC 29841. The family will greet friends on Monday from noon until service time at Hatcher Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3464 Jefferson Davis Highway, Graniteville, SC 29829.
Please visit hatcherfuneralhome.com to leave a note of condolence for the Counts' family.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 10/13/2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Evelyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now