Evelyn Bragg Counts
North Augusta, SC—Mrs. Evelyn Bragg Counts, 77, wife of the late Mr. Emory L. Counts, of North Augusta, SC, entered into rest on Wednesday, October 9, 2019. Along with her husband, she was preceded in death by a son, D. Randall Counts.
Mrs. Counts was born in Millen, Ga to the late Paul David Bragg and Eunice Alliston. She was a homemaker and a member of Victory Baptist Church, North Augusta, SC.
Surviving are her children: Michael Counts, of New Ellenton, SC, William Counts (Lynn), of North Augusta, SC, Elaine Counts Tibbit, of Beech Island, SC, Margaret Campos, of Beech Island, SC and Anne Boutwell (Kenny), of North Augusta; her brother-in-law, Lavaughn Counts (Elease), of Warrenville, SC; six grandchildren: Jonathan Counts(Toni), Jordan Counts, Alicia Counts, Josh Campos (Ashley), Christy Boutwell, and Lauren Boutwell and six great-grandchildren: Jo Jo Counts, Levi Campos, Paisley Campos, Alan Boutwell, Brayden Boutwell, and Harley Boutwell.
A service celebrating Mrs. Evelyn's life will be Monday at 2 o'clock in the Hatcher Funeral Home chapel with Rev. Randy Goff officiating. Interment will follow in Pineview Memorial Gardens, North Augusta, SC. Pallbearers will be Jonathan Counts, Jordan Counts, Josh Campos, Alan Smith, David Smith, and Anthony Benson.
Friends may call at the home of Anne and Kenny Boutwell, 339 Birch Street, North Augusta, SC 29841. The family will greet friends on Monday from noon until service time at Hatcher Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3464 Jefferson Davis Highway, Graniteville, SC 29829.
The Augusta Chronicle - 10/13/2019
