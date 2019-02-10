The Augusta Chronicle Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
214 Davis Road
Augusta, GA 30907
(706) 364-8484
Resources
More Obituaries for Evelyn Davis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Evelyn G. Davis

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Evelyn G. Davis Obituary
Entered into rest Thursday, February 7, 2019, peacefully at her residence, Mrs. Evelyn Green Davis, 74, wife of the late James Davis, Sr.

Mrs. Davis was born in Stanford, Ct, but grew up on Chestnut St in Augusta. She was a member of Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church and was a longtime usher. Evelyn was a loving mother and grandmother. The family would like to thank the staff at Serenity Behavior Center, especially nurses, Audra Woods and Nikki Dent, for their love and care.

Family members include daughter: Charlene Dent Wilkins (Anthony); son: James Davis, Jr. (Cherese); grandchildren: Toya, Andre, Jada, James, Janiya, Trevione and Jamison; great grandchildren: Iyana and Austin; special cousins: Toni and Lynda; and special aunt: Eloise Cobb.

Graveside services will be held Thursday, February 14, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at Cedar Grove Cemetery with Deacon Elmore Butler officiating.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, February 13, 2019 from 6:00 until 8:00 P.M. at Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
Download Now