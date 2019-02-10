|
|
Entered into rest Thursday, February 7, 2019, peacefully at her residence, Mrs. Evelyn Green Davis, 74, wife of the late James Davis, Sr.
Mrs. Davis was born in Stanford, Ct, but grew up on Chestnut St in Augusta. She was a member of Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church and was a longtime usher. Evelyn was a loving mother and grandmother. The family would like to thank the staff at Serenity Behavior Center, especially nurses, Audra Woods and Nikki Dent, for their love and care.
Family members include daughter: Charlene Dent Wilkins (Anthony); son: James Davis, Jr. (Cherese); grandchildren: Toya, Andre, Jada, James, Janiya, Trevione and Jamison; great grandchildren: Iyana and Austin; special cousins: Toni and Lynda; and special aunt: Eloise Cobb.
Graveside services will be held Thursday, February 14, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at Cedar Grove Cemetery with Deacon Elmore Butler officiating.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, February 13, 2019 from 6:00 until 8:00 P.M. at Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 10, 2019