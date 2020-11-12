Mrs. Evelyn Hatcher Sanders
Harlem, GA—Mrs. Evelyn Hatcher Sanders, 93, of Harlem, GA passed away on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at her residence. The Memorial Service in her honor will be held on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at New Hope BC in Harlem, GA with Bishop Gregory Cannon, officiating. No Repast will be entertained. Public viewing of the body will be held on Friday, November 13 2020 from 12-7 p.m. at funeral home. On the day of the service, everyone is asked to please assemble inside the church parking area 1:45 p.m. SURVIVORS: a daughter, Connie Sanders Benton; an adopted son, Randolph Hatcher; 12 great-grandchildren; 18 great-great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-great-grandchildren; a sister, Lucille Morris; 4 brothers, Thomas Lee, Hubert "Spat" (Mary) Calhoun, Franklin D. Lee and Willie Calhoun; 2 dear friends, Elizabeth Johnson and Beth Harrell; a host of other family members and additional friends.
