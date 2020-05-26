|
Evelyn Hickman Hawkins Scudder
Augusta, GA—Evelyn Hickman Hawkins Scudder was born at home in Alexandria, LA on October 30, 1927. She died May 19, 2020 in Kentwood Nursing Home from natural causes. She was the daughter of the late John W. Hickman and Mary Anna Pearce Hickman.
She attended Averett University & LSU majored in Accounting. She moved to Augusta in 1963 retired from Comcast in 1992.
Evelyn moved to Columbus, GA in 1948. She met BJ Hawkins, JR they were married in 1949. Together they had four children, who survive her Robert D. Hawkins, Evans, GA, R. Wayne Hawkins (Jan) Augusta, GA, Carol H. Davis Evans, GA, Rebecca H. Ferguson (Jimmy) Charlotte, NC. She is survived by her sisters, Shirley H. Didier Houston, Texas, Joann H. Sterkx, Alexandria La, 11 grandchildren, 20 Great Grandchildren and 3 Great Great Grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her daughter in law Ester Y. Hawkins, her son in law Michael Davis, older sister Elizabeth H. Campbell & her first husband BJ Hawkins, Jr.
Evelyn loved golf, tennis, swimming, tatting, crocheting, & her weekly bridge games,
Services will be in Westover at the Moses Statue Niche June 16, 2020 @ 1:00 PM.
