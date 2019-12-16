|
|
Evelyn Mae Johnson
North Augusta, Sc—Funeral Services for Mrs. Evelyn Mae Johnson, 88, who entered into rest December 15, 2019, will be conducted this Tuesday afternoon at 2 o'clock from the Posey Funeral Chapel. Reverend Gene Jennings officiating. Interment in Pineview Memorial Gardens.
Mrs. Johnson was a life-long resident of North Augusta. She was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church and a former employee of J.B. Whites and Ruben's Department Stores. Mrs. Johnson was predeceased by her husband of 56 years, Jack E. Johnson and a great grandson, Braden Matthew Boozer.
Survivors include a son, John (Louise) Johnson, North Augusta; three daughters, Debra Jennings, Augusta, Wanda (Wilton) Davis, Covington, GA and Sandra (Scott) Smith, Oxford, GA; nine grandchildren, Jeromy Johnson, Ashley Gibbs, Daniel Jennings, Devin Jennings, Tre Davis, Tiffany Burton, Jessica Boozer, Jamie Smith and Jason Smith, twelve great grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Jeromy Johnson, Tre Davis, Daniel Jennings, Devin Jennings and Jason Smith.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.
Memorials may be made to CURE Childhood Cancer, 200 Ashford Center, N Suite 250, Atlanta, GA 30338.
Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta is in charge of arrangements (803-278-1181). Visit the registry at www.PoseyCares.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Dec. 17, 2019