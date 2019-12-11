Home

POWERED BY

Services
Williams Funeral Home - Augusta
1765 Martin Luther King Blvd.
Augusta, GA 30901
(706) 722-5551
For more information about
Evelyn Martin
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Williams Funeral Home - Augusta
1765 Martin Luther King Blvd.
Augusta, GA 30901
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Mount Sanai Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Evelyn Martin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Evelyn "Sunshine" Martin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Evelyn "Sunshine" Martin Obituary
Evelyn "Ms. Sunshine" Martin
Augusta, Ga.— Evelyn "Ms. Sunshine" Martin entered into rest on Friday, December 6, 2019. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Mount Sanai Baptist Church with Reverend Larry Carter officiating. Interment will follow at Spirit Creek Baptist Church. Survivors includes her children; Kenyetta Martin, Tony White, Jamal (Alicia) White; brothers, Johnny White, Oscar White, Elder George White, and a host of other relatives. The family will receive friends on Friday from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at the funeral home. Williams Funeral Home 1765 Martin Luther King Jr.Blvd. Augusta, Ga.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits

logo

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Dec. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Evelyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Williams Funeral Home - Augusta
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -