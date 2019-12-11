|
|
Evelyn "Ms. Sunshine" Martin
Augusta, Ga.— Evelyn "Ms. Sunshine" Martin entered into rest on Friday, December 6, 2019. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Mount Sanai Baptist Church with Reverend Larry Carter officiating. Interment will follow at Spirit Creek Baptist Church. Survivors includes her children; Kenyetta Martin, Tony White, Jamal (Alicia) White; brothers, Johnny White, Oscar White, Elder George White, and a host of other relatives. The family will receive friends on Friday from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at the funeral home. Williams Funeral Home 1765 Martin Luther King Jr.Blvd. Augusta, Ga.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Dec. 12, 2019