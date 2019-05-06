|
Evelyn Peel Rabun, 94, wife of the late Raymond Lester Rabun, entered into rest Friday, May 3, 2019, at University Hospital.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at 1:00 PM from the chapel of Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors with Chaplain Finley Limehouse officiating.
Interment will follow in Hillcrest Memorial Park Mausoleum.
The family will receive friends Wednesday from 12:00 noon until the hour of service at the funeral home.
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors, 2502 Richmond Hill Road, Augusta, GA, 30906.
www.chanceandhydrick.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 6, 2019