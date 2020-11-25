Evelyn Ross Corbett Beaird
Augusta, GA—Evelyn Ross Corbett Beaird, 92, passed away on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 after suffering several strokes.
She was born on December 29, 1927 in Knoxville, TN to Louis Browne Corbett and Sylvia Parenti Corbett. They preceded her in death, as well as her husband of 63 years, Charles William Beaird. Evelyn will be loved and remembered by her five children: Carolyn Beaird, Babs Barrett (Bob), Brownie Redfearn, Wes Beaird (Roxane), and Dean Beaird; her four granddaughters: Jennifer, Karen, Mary Ann, and Susan; and her five great-grandchildren: Emily, Allison, Ethan, Mack and Anna Barrett; her two sisters: Jeanie Streit and Nancy Qualls; and many nieces and nephews.
Evelyn lived most of her young life in Sheffield, AL. She graduated from Auburn University where she met Charlie Beaird. They married on her birthday December 29, 1948. Once moving to Augusta, Evelyn started her teaching career at Murphy Jr. High, then Butler High School where she was named Star Teacher for Richmond County several times, then Westside High School. After teaching in Richmond County for 30 years, she retired but stayed academically active by tutoring in the English department at Augusta University for 18 years, and as a "Reading Grandmother" to many classes at Warren Road and T. Harry Garrett Elementary schools. She also volunteered for many years at voting polls. Evelyn and Charlie enjoyed traveling, square dancing, playing bridge with several clubs, and time with family. In her spare time Evelyn loved reading, knitting, working cross word puzzles, and watching Jeopardy. She was the most avid reader EVER. Evelyn was a member of Trinity-on-the-Hill United Methodist Church where she sang in the choir, and knitted prayer shawls with the Knit Wits. She lovingly received a prayer shawl from the church while hospitalized after the strokes. After many years as a resident at St. John Towers, Evelyn moved into The Claiborne at West Lake, many friendships were made at these locations. The family would like to thank Alliance Hospice, especially Dr. Tipler and her staff for their tender loving care given to mother here at the end.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Trinity-on-the-Hill United Methodist Church with Rev. Greg Hatfield officiating. A link will be available on the church website for streaming the service online. The family will receive friends following the service in the Gathering Area. A private inurnment service will be held on December 29, 2020 at Bellevue Memorial Gardens in honor of her 93rd birthday and their 72nd anniversary.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the Correspondence Ministry at Trinity-on-the-Hill United Methodist Church, 1330 Monte Sano Ave, Augusta, GA 30904, or a charity of your choice
.
