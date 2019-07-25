|
Evelyn Stone Tabb
Augusta, GA—Evelyn Stone Tabb, 81, beloved wife of the late Howard O. Tabb, Jr., entered into rest on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at her residence.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, July 29, 2019 at Westover Memorial Park with Dr. Sandra Kennedy officiating.
Evelyn was a very talented and skilled Interior Decorator whose work was admired and loved by many. Her love of animals of all kinds extended beyond those of the domestic varieties. Her contributions to the rescue and rehabilitation efforts of horses, tigers, and animals of all kind is appreciated and felt here and abroad. Flowers and gardening was a passion of Evelyn's. Her yard was always adorned with color and beauty much like herself.
Mrs. Tabb is survived by her sister, Wallis Stone Stevens; her brother-in-law, Ogden Tabb, Sr. (Mary); sisters-in-law, Connie Tabb Herndon (Tom), Bebe Tabb Fasbender (Vern); her nieces and nephews, Sabrina Stevens Morris (Vic), Leslie Stevens Barrett (Tom), Virginia Herndon Stutsman (Nick), Eleanor Herndon VanLandingham (Bill), Courtney Walls, Rebecca Hinson (Michael), Nancy Jones (Dale), Audra James (Tom), Molly Peterka (Kenneth), Alison Tabb, Corrie Madlem (Mark), Wallace C. Stevens, Ogden Tabb, Jr. (Kelly), and Jonathan Tabb (Carrie); her dear friend, Katie Lanham; and several other extended family members.
The family would like to give special thanks to Mrs. Tabb's caregivers, neighbors, and friends.
If so desired memorials may be made to the CSRA Humane Society, 425 Wood Street, Augusta, GA, 30904.
