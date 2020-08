Karen and Herbert, my heartfelt condolences to you and the family on the loss of your mother. Each time I came to Augusta, no matter how long my stay, I knew I had to stop by and visit my cousin Evelyn. I will definitely miss her, her hospitality and her beautiful smile. May you rest in Heavenly Peace Cousin Evelyn with the ancestors. Your memory will live forever in my heart.

Viloria Arttaway

Family