Everdener Ryans-Harris
Trenton, SC—Graveside services for Mrs. Everdener Ryans Harris, 96, of Trenton South Carolina, will be Monday, October 5, 202 at the Shaws Creek Baptist Church with the Rev. Michael Walker, Pastor and the Rev. Martin Ryans, Eulogist. She entered into eternal rest at Pruitt Health & Rehab in North Augusta, SC on Thursday, October 1, 2020.
She was born December 21, 1923, the daughter of the late Anica and Martin Ryans.
She joined Shaws Creek Baptist Church at an early age. She was a member of the Young ladies of Honor. Also, she was a house wife and raised four children- Chuck, George, Mary Coleman, and Williard Smith.
At an early age she married, Roosevelt Harris. To that home, they were blessed with six children.
She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and her oldest child, Theodore Roosevelt Harris, Jr. Also, she was preceded in death by all of her siblings.
She leaves to love honor and cherish her beautiful memories. Four daughters, Mamie (Bishop) Jennings, Shirley (Beaver) Hammond, Everlener (Deke) Tanks, and Penny (Ike) Talbert; a son, Leonard (Barbara) Harris, all of Trenton, SC, a daughter-inn-law, Sadie Harris. Eleven grandchildren, ten, step-grandchildren, seventeen great-grandchildren, three great-great grandchildren and a host of nieces nephews other relatives and friends.
The Augusta Chronicle - 10/4/2020