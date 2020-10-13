Everett M. Holloway
Hilton Head Island, SC— Entered into rest at home on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, Everett McNeill Holloway, 29. He was born on October 17, 1990 in Augusta, GA to Alice Everett Bloomfield (John) of Hilton Head Island, SC and Murphy McNeill Holloway III of Powder Springs, GA.
Everett is also survived by his sister: Alexandra McNeill Holloway Dennis (Frank IV), his stepsisters: Caroline Sanders Hamburg of Nashville, TN and Wesley Bloomfield Sang of Bluffton, SC; aunts and uncles: Dr. Margaret H. Fitch of Aiken, SC, Jean E. Johnson (Ed) of Augusta, GA, Ted S. Everett of Chipley, FL, Ann E. Rentiers (Ken) of Columbia, SC, and niece: Alexandra Olivia McNeill Dennis and many cousins. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents: Dr. and Mrs. Theodore Everett of Augusta, GA and his paternal grandparents: Mr. & Mrs. Murphy McNeill Holloway, Jr. of Atlanta, GA.
Everett attended Episcopal Day School, Augusta Prep and Hilton Head Prep. He graduated from The Citadel, The Military College of South Carolina in 2013 with honors as a proud member of Golf Company, as well as, Kappa Alpha fraternity. Affectionately known as "Easy E" and "Hollywood" among his friends and fellow cadets. Family, friendship and loyalty meant everything to him. Everett was known for his kind and tenderhearted nature, often lending a hand to those in need wherever he met them. He was known as a true and loyal friend.
Everett was a conversationalist that loved problem solving and bringing people together. An avid outdoorsman he loved hunting, saltwater fishing, snowboarding, camping and taking cross country trips to Colorado, exploring the Grand Canyon, Moab Desert and the Colorado Rockies with his friends. His other passions included helping and working on his family's farm in Florida, motocross racing and auto mechanics.
An outdoor memorial service will be held Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. at Westover Memorial Park in Augusta, GA, Rev. Greg Kronz, St. Luke's Church, Hilton Head, SC. The family will receive friends following the service at the cemetery. The family requests masks to be worn and Covid-19 social distancing be observed.
In lieu of flowers the family requests contributions made in memory of Everett Holloway to The Citadel Foundation, 171 Moultrie Street, Charleston, SC 29409, https://foundation.citadel.edu/
The Augusta Chronicle - 10/14/20