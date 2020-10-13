1/2
Everett M. Holloway
1990 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Everett's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Everett M. Holloway
Hilton Head Island, SC— Entered into rest at home on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, Everett McNeill Holloway, 29. He was born on October 17, 1990 in Augusta, GA to Alice Everett Bloomfield (John) of Hilton Head Island, SC and Murphy McNeill Holloway III of Powder Springs, GA.
Everett is also survived by his sister: Alexandra McNeill Holloway Dennis (Frank IV), his stepsisters: Caroline Sanders Hamburg of Nashville, TN and Wesley Bloomfield Sang of Bluffton, SC; aunts and uncles: Dr. Margaret H. Fitch of Aiken, SC, Jean E. Johnson (Ed) of Augusta, GA, Ted S. Everett of Chipley, FL, Ann E. Rentiers (Ken) of Columbia, SC, and niece: Alexandra Olivia McNeill Dennis and many cousins. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents: Dr. and Mrs. Theodore Everett of Augusta, GA and his paternal grandparents: Mr. & Mrs. Murphy McNeill Holloway, Jr. of Atlanta, GA.
Everett attended Episcopal Day School, Augusta Prep and Hilton Head Prep. He graduated from The Citadel, The Military College of South Carolina in 2013 with honors as a proud member of Golf Company, as well as, Kappa Alpha fraternity. Affectionately known as "Easy E" and "Hollywood" among his friends and fellow cadets. Family, friendship and loyalty meant everything to him. Everett was known for his kind and tenderhearted nature, often lending a hand to those in need wherever he met them. He was known as a true and loyal friend.
Everett was a conversationalist that loved problem solving and bringing people together. An avid outdoorsman he loved hunting, saltwater fishing, snowboarding, camping and taking cross country trips to Colorado, exploring the Grand Canyon, Moab Desert and the Colorado Rockies with his friends. His other passions included helping and working on his family's farm in Florida, motocross racing and auto mechanics.
An outdoor memorial service will be held Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. at Westover Memorial Park in Augusta, GA, Rev. Greg Kronz, St. Luke's Church, Hilton Head, SC. The family will receive friends following the service at the cemetery. The family requests masks to be worn and Covid-19 social distancing be observed.
In lieu of flowers the family requests contributions made in memory of Everett Holloway to The Citadel Foundation, 171 Moultrie Street, Charleston, SC 29409, https://foundation.citadel.edu/.
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 10/14/20



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
214 Davis Road
Augusta, GA 30907
(706) 364-8484
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved