Everlena Gilstrap Whidby, 95, entered into rest June 11, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia, she is the wife of the late Rufus Whidby.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2019 from William Funeral Chapel on MLK Blvd., at 2:00 pm with Reverend Martris Mims officiating.
She was born in Monticello, Georgia where she was a homemaker and a member of St. James AME Methodist Church, she moved to Augusta six years ago to be close to her family.
Survivors include her son Herbert Gilstrap, Nieces Irene Dinkins, Sheila McKie, Jeanette Mealing and nephew Jeffrey Wright and a host of great nieces and great nephews and friends.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on June 19, 2019