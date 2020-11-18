Evie Janie Ware
Augusta, GA—Mrs. Evie Janie Ware entered into rest on Sunday, November 15, 2020. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Mount Olive Memorial Garden at 2:00 p.m. She is survived by her daughter, Wanda Joyce (Winston) Ware-Fabre; sister, Lucille Martin; granddaughter, Kaylan Toyea Patterson; and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives. There will be a viewing on Friday from 1-5 p.m. Please adhere to CDC guidelines and wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Williams Funeral Home 2945 Old Tobacco Road. Hephzibah, GA.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 11/20/2020