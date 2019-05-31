|
Funeral Services for Mr. Faber J. Hance, 91, who entered into rest May 29, 2019, will be conducted Monday morning at 11 o'clock from the Posey Funeral Chapel. Reverend Roy Kiser officiating. Interment in Pineview Memorial Gardens with Veterans Honors.
Mr. Hance was a native of West Ashville, NC, having made North Augusta his home for the past 67 years. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of North Augusta, a US Army Veteran of World War II, a member of the Jesse C. Lynch Memorial American Legion Post #71 and a former volunteer with the Aiken County Sheriffs Department. Mr. Hance was a graduate of Newberry College where he played football and retired from E.I. DuPont at the Savannah River Plant.
Survivors include three brothers, Oliver Hance, Willis, TX, Holley H. Hance, Findley, OH, and A.Q. Hance, Naples, Fl.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.
Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta is in charge of arrangements (803-278-1181). Visit the registry at www.PoseyCares.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 31, 2019