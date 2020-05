Fair M. MorrisAiken, SC—Mrs. Fair McDonald Morris, 77, entered into rest on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at Harbor Chase of Aiken.Her graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, May 30, 2020 in Westover Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from noon until service time.The service may be viewed via Livestream using the following link: https://livestream.com/accounts/25510041/events/9151878 Please visit www.rowlandfordfuneralhome.com for her full obituary and to sign the online guestbook.Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits The Augusta Chronicle - 5/29/2020