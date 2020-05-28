Fair McDonald Morris
1942 - 2020
Fair M. Morris
Aiken, SC—Mrs. Fair McDonald Morris, 77, entered into rest on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at Harbor Chase of Aiken.
Her graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, May 30, 2020 in Westover Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from noon until service time.
The service may be viewed via Livestream using the following link: https://livestream.com/accounts/25510041/events/9151878
Please visit www.rowlandfordfuneralhome.com for her full obituary
The Augusta Chronicle - 5/29/2020



Published in The Augusta Chronicle from May 28 to May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
30
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Westover Memorial Park
MAY
30
Graveside service
01:00 PM
https://livestream.com/accounts/25510041/events/9151878
MAY
30
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Westover Memorial Park
