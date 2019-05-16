|
Mrs. Fannie Beatrice Burton entered into rest on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at Doctors Hospital. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at B. A. Williams Chapel. Interment will follow at Mt. Olive Memorial Garden. "Momma B" is survived by her sister, Ms. Laura Ceola Banks (who we affectionately call "C"); her beautiful children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and her church family at Lord and Savior Ministries Worldwide, Inc., founded by her son, the late Bishop Valda Grimes. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday evening.
Williams Funeral Home, 2945 Old Tobacco Road, Hephzibah.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 16, 2019