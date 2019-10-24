Home

C.A. Reid Sr. Memorial F.H.
314A Laney Walker Blvd. Ext.
Augusta, GA 30901
706-724-7594
Viewing
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
C.A. Reid Sr. Memorial F.H.
314A Laney Walker Blvd. Ext.
Augusta, GA 30901
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Lighthouse Christian Fellowship Baptist Church
2877 Lumpkin Rd
Augusta, GA
Interment
Following Services
Walker Memorial Park
611 Laney Walker Blvd
Augusta, GA
Fannie "Lulu" Collier-Jordan

Fannie "Lulu" Collier-Jordan Obituary
Fannie "Lulu" Collier-Jordan
Augusta, GA—Fannie "Lulu" Collier Jordan, 65, of Augusta, Georgia, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 with her children by her side. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019, 11:00 AM at Lighthouse Christian Fellowship Baptist Church, 2877 Lumpkin Rd, Augusta, Ga. Interment at Walker Memorial Park, 611 Laney Walker Blvd, Augusta, Ga immediately after the services.
Viewing will be held tonight 10/25/19 from 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM at C A Reid Sr Memorial Funeral Home, 314 Laney Walker Blvd, Augusta, Ga 30901.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - October 25, 2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Oct. 25, 2019
