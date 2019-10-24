|
Fannie "Lulu" Collier-Jordan
Augusta, GA—Fannie "Lulu" Collier Jordan, 65, of Augusta, Georgia, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 with her children by her side. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019, 11:00 AM at Lighthouse Christian Fellowship Baptist Church, 2877 Lumpkin Rd, Augusta, Ga. Interment at Walker Memorial Park, 611 Laney Walker Blvd, Augusta, Ga immediately after the services.
Viewing will be held tonight 10/25/19 from 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM at C A Reid Sr Memorial Funeral Home, 314 Laney Walker Blvd, Augusta, Ga 30901.
The Augusta Chronicle - October 25, 2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Oct. 25, 2019