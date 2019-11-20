|
Fannie L. Sullivan
Augusta, Ga.—Mrs. Fannie L. Sullivan entered into rest on Wednesday, November 20, 2019. Funeral service will be on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at B.A. Williams Memorial Chapel at 11a.m. with Roland Cumbee Jr. officiating. Burial will be at Mount Olive Memorial Garden. Survivors include: sons, Darrell(Pamela) Sullivan Sr.,Nathaniel M. Sullivan; sister, Edna Simmons; grandchildren, Ashlyn (Aaron) Sullivan Thompson, James (Tiona) Simpkins, Darrell Sullivan Jr.; two great-grandchildren, and other nieces and nephews.
The Augusta Chronicle - November 21, 2019
