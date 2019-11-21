Home

Fannie Sullivan
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Fannie L. Sullivan Obituary
Fannie L. Sullivan
Augusta, Ga.—Mrs. Fannie L. Sullivan entered into rest on Wednesday, November 20, 2019. Funeral service will be on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at B.A. Williams Memorial Chapel at 11a.m. with Roland Cumbee Jr. officiating. Burial will be at Mount Olive Memorial Garden. Survivors include: sons, Darrell(Pamela) Sullivan Sr.,Nathaniel M. Sullivan; sister, Edna Simmons; grandchildren, Ashlyn (Aaron) Sullivan Thompson, James (Tiona) Simpkins, Darrell Sullivan Jr.; two great-grandchildren, and other nieces and nephews.
The Augusta Chronicle - November 22, 2019


Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Nov. 22, 2019
