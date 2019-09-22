Home

G.L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary
614 West Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
(803) 279-0026
Fannie Lou Holloway Bradley

Fannie Lou Holloway Bradley Obituary
Mrs. Fannie Lou Holloway Bradley
Hephzibah, GA—Mrs. Fannie Lou Holloway Bradley, of Hunters Glen, entered into rest September 18, 2019 at her residence. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, September 26, 2019 at China Grove Baptist Church, Edgefield with the Rev. Luther Garrett officiating. The remains will lie in state in the church at 10 a.m. Interment will be in the church cemetery.
Mrs. Bradley, a native of Edgefield County was a member of China Grove Baptist Church where she sang on the choir.
Survivors include two sisters, Mamie Garrett and Carolyn Mealing; a brother, Arthur Holloway; four grandson, Khayree, William, Roderick and Shawn (Schanequa) Holloway; seven great grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends. Friends may visit the residence or after 1 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. The funeral procession will leave the funeral home at 10 a.m. Thursday.
G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 614 West Avenue, North Augusta, SC (803)279-0026.
The Augusta Chronicle - 09/23/2019 09/25/2019

Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Sept. 23 to Sept. 25, 2019
