G L Brightharp & Sons Mortuary
390 Beaufort St Ne
Aiken, SC 29801
(803) 648-0134
Calling hours
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
2:00 PM
View Map
390 Beaufort St Ne
Aiken, SC 29801
View Map
Lying in State
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Second Baptist Church
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
1:00 PM
Second Baptist Church
Fannie Mixson
Aiken, S.C.—Mrs. Fannie Mae Cobbs Mixson, 67, of 614 Chesterfield St, entered into rest November 5, 2019. Funeral services will be Monday, November 11, 2019 at Second Baptist Church. The remains will lie in state in the church from 12noon until the hour of service. Interment will be in Southlawn Cemetery. The family will assemble at the residence at 12 noon. Family and friends may call her residence or after 2pm at the funeral home tomorrow. Survivors include her husband, Henry Mixson; 2 sons, Ricky "Dee" Cobbs & Gregory Cobbs; mother, Sophie Webb; 4 sisters, Nancy (Claude) Jennings, Louise (Jimmy) Watkins, Sophie (Rick) Griffin, & Sadie (Cleveland) Watkins; 2 brothers, Sam Webb & Perry (Jackie) Webb; 2 Grandchildren; and a host of other relatives.
G.L. BRIGHTHARP & SONS MORTUARY 390 BEAUFORT ST AIKEN (803) 648-0134
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 11/9/2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Nov. 9, 2019
