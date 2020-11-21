Farrell L. Judy, III
Thomasville, GA—On Sunday, November 15, 2020, Farrell Lethco Judy, III, loving son, husband, father, brother and friend passed away at an age of 73 surrounded by loved ones.
Farrell was born on August 30, 1947 in Augusta, GA to Farrell L. Judy Jr. and Barbara (Waller) Judy. Farrell relocated to Thomasville, GA as a contractor with Georgia Power in 1972. He was introduced to the love of his life and married her on May 11, 1974. Farrell began a career as a truck driver with Sunnyland Foods. He retired after 42 years receiving numerous safety awards. He devoted his retirement to taking care of his wife and fishing. He was often found at Lake Miccosukee fishing with his son-in-law or at Clarks Hill fishing with his brothers. Farrell was known to many as Papa Judy. He loved for everyone to come swimming at his pool where could enjoy the fellowship. When Farrell wasn't fishing, he could be found in his front yard keeping a watchful eye on the neighborhood.
Farrell was preceded in death by his wife Merinda, father Farrell Lethco Judy, Jr., mother Barbara Waller Judy, brother William Judy, sister, Sarah (Nanny) Judy, sister Lynn Moates, and son-in-law, Marty Leverett. He is survived by step-daughter Cheryl Leverett, step-son Bart Collins, daughter Dana (Stephen) Stewart, brother-in-law Tony Moates, sister Santalee (Butch) Jernigan, brother Edward (Meloney) Judy, brother Gary (Bonnie) Judy, sister-in-law Donnell (Vernon) Cook, grandchildren, Kristin Reeves, Kailee (Adam) Flynn, Harry Williams, Bailey Stewart, Brandon Stewart, Trevor Collins, a very special great-granddaughter Layla Bobe, many cousins, nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind his faithful companions Bandit and Sassy.
Graveside services will be held at Laurel Hill Cemetery on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 11:00am. Services will be officiated by Gary Judy.
The Augusta Chronicle - 11/22/20