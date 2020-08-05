Fay Georgia Faglier
Augusta, GA—Fay Georgia Faglier, 82, entered into rest on Monday, August 3, 2020.
She is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 60+ years, Wilbur Eugene Faglier; and her parents, Katie and J.B. Brown. Survivors include her sons, Gene Faglier and Terry Faglier (Cindy); grandsons, Mark Faglier and Matthew Faglier; sister, Kay Norton (Herbert); and brother, Don Brown (Brenda).
Due to the current pandemic situation, a visitation will be held at a later date.
