Fay Georgia Faglier
1938 - 2020
Augusta, GA—Fay Georgia Faglier, 82, entered into rest on Monday, August 3, 2020.
She is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 60+ years, Wilbur Eugene Faglier; and her parents, Katie and J.B. Brown. Survivors include her sons, Gene Faglier and Terry Faglier (Cindy); grandsons, Mark Faglier and Matthew Faglier; sister, Kay Norton (Herbert); and brother, Don Brown (Brenda).
Due to the current pandemic situation, a visitation will be held at a later date.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 08/06/2020



Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Elliott Sons Funeral Home
2524 Lumpkin Road
Augusta, GA 30906
7067930123
August 5, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Elliott Sons Funeral Home
