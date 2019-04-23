|
Fay H. Burchfield, 86, beloved wife of the late, Lt. Col. (Ret.) Walter D. Burchfield, Jr. passed away on Saturday, April 20 with her daughter by her side.
Survivors include her children, Walter D. Burchfield III (Yvonne), Atlanta, GA, Don Burchfield (Mariella) Charleston, SC, Rick Burchfield (Nichol) Pikeville, KY, Rita Garner (Larry), Augusta, GA; six grandchildren, Amy Smith (Eddy), Charleston, SC, Rachel Butler (Chevy), Thomson, GA, Rebecca Powers (Nick), Thomson, GA, Rick Burchfield, Jr (Megan), Washington, DC, Michael Garner (Branwen Schuettpelz) Madison, AL, and Lauren Burchfield (Jake Wetzel), Charleston, SC; three energetic great grandsons, Hagan Smith, Hayes Smith and Camdyn Butler. She loved all of her children dearly!
Fay was an avid bowler for over 30-years with the Wednesday Dolls. She enjoyed working in her garden, fishing, camping and spending time with her children/grandchildren in their various locations.
Fay enjoyed a good joke and loved expressive tee shirts; those of you that truly knew Fay, please think of her next time you see a fun shirt or hear a cute joke!
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Augusta University Health Cancer Center. The family thanks their staff for the sincere attentive care over the last three-years.
Family will receive friends at Elliott Sons Funeral Home 2524 Lumpkin Road, Augusta, GA Tuesday, April 23, 6-8 PM. Graveside services will be held 2 PM, Wednesday, April 24, Hillcrest Cemetery, 2700 Deans Bridge Road, Augusta, GA.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 23, 2019