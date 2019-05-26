|
|
Fay Pope 79 of Greensboro passed away unexpectedly on Friday, May 24, 2019. She was born in Jackson, GA on May 17, 1940 to the late Marvin and Evelyn Johnson Mitchell. Fay enjoyed her visits to Biloxi and especially loved spending time with her family.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Vining Ivy Hill Chapel from 4 to 6 PM.
Fay is survived by her loving husband of 60 years John Ronald Pope, children Ronald Keith Pope (Kim), Wendy Pope Knight (Danny), grandchildren Jonathan Pope, Stephanie Upchurch (Billy), Danielle Knight (Genna), Samantha Knight (Scott), Alexandra Shumate (Zach), Melissa Gottuso, Holli Golosky (Walter), McCord Brickle (Jessica), Sam Brickle, and a brother Ray Mitchell (Carol). In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations to donors favorite charity.
Vining Ivy Hill Chapel is in charge of the arrangements
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 26, 2019