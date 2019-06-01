|
|
Faye Collins Cook, 88, wife of the late Theodore Franklin Cook, entered into rest Thursday, May 30, 2019, at Doctors Hospital.
Funeral services will be held Sunday, June 2, 2019, at 2:00 PM, from Calvary Baptist Church with Dr. Dwayne Carter officiating. She will lie in state from 1:00 PM until the hour of service.
Interment will follow in Hillcrest Memorial Park.
Mrs. Cook, daughter of the late Dora Rogers Collins and Lucious Collins, was born in Reidsville, GA and was a homemaker. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church where she served as Church Treasurer on the Finance Committee, and served on various other committees of the church. She also taught the Trinity Sunday school class. She was dedicated to her Church and to the Lord.
She is survived by her sons, Richard Cook, of Acworth, GA, and Kevin Cook, of Cartersville, GA; her daughter, Sherry Dukes, of Augusta; her grandchildren, Justin, Elliott, and April; and her brother, Ronnie Collins, of Reidsville, GA.
Pallbearer will be Johnny Johnston, Jeffrey Johnston, Randall Key, Donald Morris, Doug Stewart, and Patrick O'Neil.
If so desired memorial contributions may be made to Calvary Baptist Church, 2510 Richmond Hill Rd, Augusta, GA 30906.
The family will receive friends Saturday, June 1, 2019, from 6:00 until 8:00 PM at the funeral home.
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors, 2502 Richmond Hill Road, Augusta, GA, 30906.
www.chanceandhydrick.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on June 1, 2019