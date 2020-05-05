|
Faye Flakes Herrington
Waynesboro, GA—Faye Flakes Herrington entered into rest May 4th 2020, and is joined with God again in Heaven. She is survived by her son Britt (Amy) and Sister, Nell Black (Sherril). She was preceded in death by her husband James Edward Herrington, parents James and Maria Flakes, and many loving siblings who are rejoicing at their long awaited reunion. She was a devoted member of the First United Methodist Church of Waynesboro and taught Sunday school there for many years. She loved animals and her family and will be sorely missed. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the Methodist Children's Home in Macon, GA. A graveside service will take place on Friday May 8th 2020, at Burke Memorial Gardens at 11 o'clock.
The Augusta Chronicle - May 6, 2020
