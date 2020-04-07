|
|
Faye W. King (Hoover)
Augusta, GA—Entered into eternal rest on Friday, April 3, 2020, Mrs. Faye W. "Hoover" King, 85, loving wife of the late Lt. Commander Robert N. King, U.S. Navy (Ret).
Faye was a native of Norfolk, VA where she served on the Hampton Roads Council of Veterans organizations and was responsible for the planning of the Veteran's/ Memorial Day parades in Virginia Beach and Norfolk. She worked for H & R Block as a senior tax advisor and was an enrolled agent with the IRS. Faye was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan and animal wellbeing advocate.
Family members include her sons: Merl "Bud" Hoover, Jr. (Constance), Robert N. King, Jr (Marliese), and the late Ronald W. King; daughter: the late Kimberly K. Clement, sisters: Carole Moody (Richard), Maria Barrett (Dave); 5 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.
The family would like to thank Andrea M, Liz C., and Gerald Y. for their loving care. A special and grateful thank you to her sister and brother-in-law Maria and Dave for all of their loving care.
A graveside service will be held in Forest Lawn Cemetery in Norfolk, VA .
Memorial contributions may be made to the Hallie Hill Animal Sanctuary, 5604 New Rd., Hollywood, SC 29449.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 8, 2020