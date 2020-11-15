Faynette Brooks Black
Dalton, GA—Faynette Brooks Black died November 14, 2020 in Dalton, Georgia at the age of 88. She was born on May 16, 1932 at her family home in Avera, Georgia. Faye, as she was known, was the eighth of ten children born to Adam Joseph Brooks and Sina Adams.
She is survived by three children: Tony Steven Black, Susan Faye Black King (Darrell King), and Lisa Gaye Black Reddish (Fred Reddish), eleven grandchildren, fourteen great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. One son, David Brooks Black, preceded her in death. Adam Joseph Brooks of Snellville, Georgia is her sole surviving sibling.
Faye married John David (J.D.) Black on July 7, 1951 and enjoyed 62 years as his devoted wife before his death in 2013. She lived in Evans, Georgia for the majority of her married life and traveled for several years in the United States, Germany, England and Belgium, accompanying J.D. in his work.
She retired from the Columbia County School System after working as a paraprofessional and an Administrative Assistant for Transportation where she was responsible for the scheduling of bus routes and drivers, budgeting and other duties critical to the smooth operation of the department. After retirement, Faye worked for several years at Wymberly Retirement Community in Martinez, Georgia.
All who knew Faye were blessed not only by her outer beauty but more importantly for her inner beauty. She was kind, loving and gracious to everyone. She lived her life as a Christian woman and was respected for her dedication to Jesus and the church.
She attended Augusta Old Line Primitive Baptist Church in Martinez, Georgia. The family requests donations to the church in lieu of flowers.
Visitation will be held November 18, Wednesday, from 1:30-2:00 pm with service at 2:00 pm in Bellevue Memorial Gardens. To protect those in attendance, the use of facial coverings will be required and social distancing guidelines will be enforced.
